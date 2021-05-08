J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

