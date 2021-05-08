J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,502,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 380,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 287,225 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $13.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

