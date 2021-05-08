J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 614 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

ITM stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

