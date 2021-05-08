J2 Global (JCOM) to Release Earnings on Monday

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect J2 Global to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. J2 Global has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 8.93-9.27 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, analysts expect J2 Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

