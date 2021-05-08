Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $146.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

JACK opened at $121.37 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

