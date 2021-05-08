Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 844,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

