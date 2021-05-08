James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

James River Group stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. James River Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

