James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.50, but opened at $34.12. James River Group shares last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 25,139 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

