Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 33,813 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 140.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

