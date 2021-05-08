Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,434 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $115.15.

