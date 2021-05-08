Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.84.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $114.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

