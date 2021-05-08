Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

