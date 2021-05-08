Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Buy

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $438.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

