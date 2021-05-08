Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of VNA opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is €56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.25. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

