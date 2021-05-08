Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after buying an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,762,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after buying an additional 174,280 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

