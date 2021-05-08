Jefferies Financial Group Raises Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $114.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,491. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,027,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

