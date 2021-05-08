Jeffrey J. Alfano Sells 26,913 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $646.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

