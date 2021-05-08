JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.30.

FROG traded down $6.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 4,979,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. JFrog has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

