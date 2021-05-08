JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.30

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.30 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 11773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 88.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in JFrog by 40.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $50,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

