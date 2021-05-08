Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Up 3.4%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.05. 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

