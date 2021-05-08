JMP Securities Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

