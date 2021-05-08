John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Raised to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of JBT opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

