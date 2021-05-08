John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John L. Garrison, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20.

Shares of TEX opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

