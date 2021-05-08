John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $387.00

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 357.81 ($4.67), with a volume of 8922456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.60 ($4.15).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 7.82 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

About John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

