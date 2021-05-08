JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 81,405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. Equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

