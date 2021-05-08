JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 205.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

