JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 407.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of EGLE opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

