JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.31. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

