JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.69 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $106.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70.

