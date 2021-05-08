JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

