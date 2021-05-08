JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,862 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 255.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

SAMG opened at $14.47 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.