JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NYSE CCI opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

