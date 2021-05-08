JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

JRONY opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.81%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

