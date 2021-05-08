JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 71,251 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.