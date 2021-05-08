Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.