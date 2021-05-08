Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $170.79.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.