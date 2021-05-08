Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.84. 3,132,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,734. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.20 and its 200-day moving average is $519.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

