Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DOCU stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. 3,284,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.