Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock remained flat at $$145.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,503. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

