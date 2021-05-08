JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

