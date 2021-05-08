JustInvest LLC Buys 581 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

STZ opened at $240.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

