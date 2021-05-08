JustInvest LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $247.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.00. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 986,537 shares of company stock worth $275,913,920. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

