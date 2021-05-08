JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

KEY stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.