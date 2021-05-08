JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

SJM opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

