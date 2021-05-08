KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

KAR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

