Katalyo Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00253979 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,648.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01114931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 365.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.01 or 0.00745838 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

