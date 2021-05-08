Kathryn Rae Lockhart Sells 2,500 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Rae Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64.

Shares of NDLS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.