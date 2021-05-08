KBC Group NV Acquires 469 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crocs were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $108.92 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.