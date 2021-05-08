KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 3,794 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

ABNB stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

