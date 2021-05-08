KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,511 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Cadiz worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDZI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadiz by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 223,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

